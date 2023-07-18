New state laws supporting Hoosiers and backed by local lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session are now in effect.
“Our state’s next budget is a big win for families, students, K-12 education and mental health,” said State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton), chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. “We were able to responsibly cut taxes, pay down debt and wisely invest in our future.”
Most legislation passed during the recent session took effect at the beginning of the state’s new fiscal year on July 1.
Thompson said thanks to the acceleration of individual state income tax cuts, hardworking Hoosiers will have one of the lowest rates in the nation by 2027. Indiana’s K-12 spending makes up about half of the state’s $44.6 billion budget, and lawmakers supported increasing student funding by 10% over the next two years. In addition, parents will no longer pay textbook and curricular fees. Through a substantial expansion of school choice, nearly all Hoosier families will be able to send their child to the school that best meets their needs.
“This session, we were able to tackle many of the issues that matter most to our communities,” State Rep. Mark Genda (R-Frankfort) said. “From accelerating income tax cuts to investing in mental health services, these new state laws will make Indiana stronger.”
Local lawmakers also highlighted the following new laws:
Mental health
To increase access and availability of quality care, State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) said Indiana will launch a new statewide infrastructure for mental health services through House Enrolled Act 1001, including expanding the number of behavioral health clinics. The 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline will expand through Senate Enrolled Act 1, which Cash sponsored, to ensure Hoosiers in crisis have someone to call, somewhere to go and someone to respond during an emergency.
“We know that Indiana is facing a mental health crisis, and we prioritized boosting resources and services in our local communities and across the state,” Cash said. “We’re moving in the right direction, and I’m looking forward to working together next session to continue making Indiana a place where all Hoosiers can succeed.”
In an effort to lower patient and employer costs, State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) said there will be greater transparency and oversight of Indiana’s largest hospital systems through a new Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force. Health care costs will be further contained by prohibiting billing practices that often result in a higher hospital price being charged for nonhospital-based services. Physicians will also receive more support for starting an independent practice, which could increase health care options and lower costs.
“The goal of this new law is to lower patient and employer costs by increasing competition among insurers and hospitals, supporting independent physicians and incentivizing hospitals to lower prices,” said Schaibley, author of the legislation. “This is an important step toward ensuring Hoosier patients are put in the driver’s seat of their health care and can choose the highest-quality, lowest-cost option for their needs.”
Property tax dollars are collected and spent locally, and help pay for schools, police and fire protection, and other local government services. To help counter the rise in local property tax bills, Thompson authored a new law to provide about $100 million in property tax relief for homeowners beginning next year. Hoosiers can expect a temporary increase to the supplemental homestead tax deduction and additional limits on property tax levy growth.
Thompson represents House District 28, which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.
Cash represents House District 25, which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.
Schaibley represents House District 24, which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.
Genda represents House District 41, which includes portions of Boone, Clinton, Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.
Visit the website at iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws now in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.