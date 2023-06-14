Boone County did not receive a grant that would have brought two men’s recovery houses and a myriad of mental health resources to the county.
The grant was the effort of many local government and non-profit entities and spearheaded by Boone County Community Corrections Director Michael Nance with the support of the Boone County Council and Commissioners.
In spring, Lebanon, Whitestown and Zionsville councils pledged all or a part of their restricted opioid settlement funds, while other agencies pledged their own money for a total of about $475,000. That would have been 42% of what the county sought.
Municipalities have been awarded opioid settlement money from a $26 billion national settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The money must be used for saving lives, such as alcohol and drug addiction treatment and prevention programs. Such programs would be more powerful if the entities pooled their money, Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry said.
Nance told the Boone County Council on Tuesday that he learned in May the county would not receive the grant, but he was restricted from revealing that information until the state released it to the public.
Nance contacted the grant officials to learn why Boone County received nothing. He learned the rejection was not based on the match amount or grant writing, but the projects.
The state didn’t want to build recovery housing, but rather fund programs that are offered to those in existing recovery housing. The state also didn’t want to fund programs for entities that have access to private money, which some of the Boone County partners do.
“They just didn’t want to fund any amount of what we wanted to do,” Nance said.
He also learned the state may offer another round of grants that would include some aspects of the Boone County’s proposal. But it’s unclear when, he told Councilwoman Jennifer Hostettler, who asked for a timeline.
Nance received the council’s permission to notify grant application participants of the rejection so they may use the pledge money for something else if they need to. And he said he’ll bring information on the next grant cycle when it’s available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.