Dan McGlaun has some exciting information to share.
The Purdue alum studied math, computer science, electrical engineering and education, however, he found his passion when he witnessed his first total solar eclipse in 1991.
Since learning the technique and necessary calculations, McGlaun has dedicated the last 15 years to tracking and experiencing solar eclipses across the country and beyond.
He created a website, Eclipse2024.org, to help the rest of us learn more.
“There’s no such thing as a degree in eclipse studies. There’s a lot of theory, but a lot of computations as well. I calculate everything myself,” McGlaun said. “I’ve tried to make the website easy to navigate with a simulator, city and community pages, videos, resources and if you wanted to, you could zoom into your own backyard and get made-for-you circumstances for the eclipse.”
We probably recall the media hype and attention on the 2017 eclipse. Everyone was purchasing glasses, schools and business schedules changed and communities gathered at local parks to witness the unique event.
There’s even a partial eclipse coming on Oct. 14. However, McGlaun calls the one this fall simply an “opening act.”
What many communities will witness in Indiana this April is a once in a lifetime event. It's scheduled for April 8.
In fact, the last time Indianapolis and surrounding areas witnessed a total eclipse was in 1869. With the experience occurring once in a given location every 300 years or so, your next chance in Boone County will be in the year 2153.
“All of Boone County will be in the path of totality,” McGlaun said. “These are amazing to see – among the coolest thing you will ever see. If you’ve seen a partial eclipse, they are really interesting, but it’s not a total eclipse. The difference is a hamburger to filet mignon.”
Considered to become one of the top tourist attractions in Indiana history, the rarity of the occasion is likely to bring scores of tourists to the area, making preparation essential.
Eclipse chasers and others interested outside of the path of totality in Indiana will likely visit from across the country, booking hotels, buying eclipse glasses and preparing to attend the festivities.
Many communities are scheduling celebrations, weekend-long entertainment and locations to view the eclipse for the masses. School corporations are adjusting their schedules to have children at home for the day.
The Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced its “Get Mooned in Boone” campaign in preparation.
“Boone County is enviably located in the path of totality, with up to four minutes of total eclipse viewing, which is huge for solar eclipse fans,” said Allyson Gutwein, executive director of the Boone CVB. “We want to attract visitors in advance of the event and give them many reasons to ‘Get Mooned in Boone’ for their eclipse experience.”
Leaders in the community are already meeting regularly and making plans in expectation of large crowds of visitors in the county.
Some of the early marketing plans include a pre-event concert on April 7, including a laser light show and live entertainment.
More details regarding activities, lodging, restaurants and eclipse viewing locations are available and will continue to be updated online at https://boonecvb.com.
McGlaun suggests not only organizations, businesses and eclipse enthusiasts prepare, but every individual in the path of totality.
“Make sure you get eclipse glasses from a reputable source. The American Astronomical Society keeps an approved vendors list of certified manufacturers,” McGlaun said. “You must have eye protection with these glasses that have a very special filtered material that will only let enough light in to get a beautiful view of the sun.”
McGlaun said as we get closer to the time, eclipse glasses will be in high demand and possibly hard to find.
Manufacturers are estimating a goal of 500 million glasses and have been working on production for years leading up to the event.
They are not expensive. McGlaun has them available on his website at competitive pricing levels based on volume. Visitors Bureau’s will likely have them available, or they can be ordered online. However, purchasers are advised to verify the glasses source prior to purchase.
Secondly, make a plan for the day.
McGlaun said those that don’t plan early will be stuck in traffic jams on the interstate and they won’t be able to find lodging.
Expect family, friends and guests to visit for the special event. Though residents in Boone County have the benefit of walking out to their backyard, they may also want to consider various events in the community and need to plans for travel, parking, etc. for themselves or guests.
Visit the website at https://eclipse2024.org for an in-depth look at the eclipse in Boone County and like the Boone CVB Facebook page for updates.
