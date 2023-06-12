Fifty-three members and guests of the Boone County Retired Teachers Association met at the historic Haymow Barn at Dull’s Tree Farm in Mechanicsburg for their recent quarterly luncheon.
Following lunch prepared by Kerry Dull and staff, Pat Wiersma awarded $1,000 Future Teacher scholarships to Caleb Linton from Lebanon, Emily Conyer from Western Boone and Annabel Rumbaugh from Zionsville.
Theresa Hanners, executive director of The Caring Center informed the group about current needs and the many opportunities for individuals and groups to assist in fulfilling the mission.
Kerry Dull shared interesting facts about acquiring, re-engineering, and rebuilding the Haymow Barn to accommodate large groups of guests for events.
To conclude the meeting, 2023-24 BCRTA Officers Treasurer Judy Cunningham, Secretary Mary Grabianowski, Vice President Joe Newsom and President Kirk Ostby were installed by past president Peggy Bailey.
Ostby presented a thank-you gavel to outgoing President Dan Warkentien.
The next quarterly luncheon will be Sept. 7 at Pleasant View Church, 5295 W. S.R. 32, Lebanon.
Founded in 1969, the Boone County Retired Teachers Association (BCRTA) is an affiliate of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association (IRTA). The group seeks to reconnect retired teachers who taught or now live in Boone County.
Among the organization's philanthropic outreach activities are funding up to three scholarships annually for Boone County high school seniors entering the field of education; collecting and distributing socks and underwear to elementary schools for students; and recording and reporting annual volunteer hours contributed by members. The Indiana Retired Teachers Association then lobbies the State Legislature, using the volunteer data to emphasize the enormous impact retired educators still have in their Indiana communities.
For more information about the Boone County Retired Teachers Association, contact Kirk Ostby by emailing to kostby@icloud.com or by calling 765-482-2347.
