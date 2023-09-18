The Boone County Retired Teachers Association met for its fall luncheon at Pleasant View Church with 50 members in attendance. President Kirk Ostby called the meeting to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of “God Bless America.”
Four visitors attended the luncheon. Dave Ellison of Zionsville taught at MSD Wayne Township in Indianapolis and was the dean of students at Ben Davis High School. He currently works at Watch Us Farm, www.watchusfarm.com; Susan Semenick taught science at Western Boone and Zionsville. She is currently a professional artist; Mike Fowler was a chemical engineer for many years before teaching chemistry at ZCHS for 10 years. He lives in rural Whitestown; Helen Adams graduated from Zionsville High School. She taught first and second grade at Perry Worth Elementary School for 20 years. She is an instructional assistant with the Zionsville schools and is training to be a caregiver at the Isaiah 1:17 House.
BCRTA received an award for its record community service at the annual Indiana Retired Teachers Association Representative Assembly in June. Karen Richards, chair of the Community Service Committee, thanked the group for all the hours of volunteer service and donations. The group collected socks and underwear to be distributed to Boone County elementary school students.
Margaret Kelley gave the invocation and lunch was served. Following lunch, Kelley led the group in remembering two members who passed away since the association's June luncheon. David Orr was a building and trades teacher at Lebanon High School for 15 years and made a strong impact on the students learning building skills in his class. Lois Smock was a special needs teacher at Stokes Elementary School, working with those who needed her the most.
Carolyn Dunham thanked the group for the cards and visits she got when she was ill last winter. Jerry Bohannon announced that he and wife Eva celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this summer.
Vice President Joe Newsom introduced guest speaker Kelli Shepherd, director of the Boone County Mentoring Program. Headquartered in Lebanon, the group works throughout Boone County and partners with the Boys and Girls Club to offer a safe place for mentors and mentees to meet. Shepherd emphasized the need for volunteers who will be a positive influence on the lives of children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.