The Boone County Fourth of July festivities kicked off Saturday in Lebanon Memorial Park with the Beautiful Baby Boy and Girl, Little Boy Boone and Little Miss Boone contests taking place.
This year’s contests were put on and sponsored by several committees and businesses including Psi Iota Xi-Omega Chapter, Spouses of the Badge-BCSO, Thorntown Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Donaldson’s Chocolates, Daisy’s Designs, Lana Hale with Mount’s Flowers and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Taking home the beautiful baby titles were Josephine Ferguson as Beautiful Baby Girl and Baylor Blubaugh as Beautiful Baby Boy.
Josephine is the daughter of Lauren Ferguson, and Baylor is the son of Sarah Blubaugh.
The Little Boy Boone contest resulted in a tie with Jaxon Jones and Titon Purkhiser both earning the honors.
Parents of Jaxon are Heather and Chris Jones; parents of Titon are Mya Eleson and T.J. Purkhiser.
Madison Groves, daughter of Rachel Burnell and William Groves, was crowned Little Miss Boone.
First runner-up was Gemma Maslanka, daughter of Amber Maslanka. Second runner-up was Rileigh Woodard, daughter of Ashleigh and Daniel Woodard.
All of the children will be featured in the Boone County 4th of July parade and at various activities leading up to Independence Day.
