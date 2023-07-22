Kyle Mohler grew up on Mohler Family Farms. His father Allen and brother Justin operate the rural Lebanon property today.
Though he can boast a 10-year 4-H member background and worked on the farm throughout his youth, Mohler took a slightly different path.
With a PhD in plant biochemistry from the University of Edinburg in Scotland and as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Purdue University, Mohler began talking with his father and brother about managing disease in their crops.
“By the time you see disease in the crop, it’s too late to do anything about it,” Mohler said. “It turns brown or yellow and that’s dead tissue. You can’t heal a plant like you can an animal, so farmers are always looking for effective crop protection.”
The other side of the coin is those that use pesticides and other chemicals as a risk management tool. Spray green, healthy-looking plants and you run the risk of wasting labor and funds while risking additional harm to the environment if it’s not necessary.
Mohler discovered a way to alert farmers to disease within the plant, saving them unnecessary labor and finances for healthy plants, yet saving unhealthy plants in the process.
He launched Insignum AgTech and selected the name to appeal to those in the industry. “Signum” means “sign” in Latin and that’s exactly what Mohler plans to give farmers.
“We’re making a new gene with our technology, but we make it in a way that only uses pieces of the plant’s DNA anyway,” Mohler said. “As soon as a spore is affected in the leaf, it activates the plant's pigment production and farmers will see purple pigment to alert them of disease.”
Mohler offers an example with purple and green cabbage – they’re both cabbage, but one has been bred with the natural pigment turned off.
“When the plant starts to get infected, purple spots appear before any other symptoms can be seen and identified,” Mohler said. “It’s an early warning sign to treat when and where, before the damage is done.”
While Mohler’s product is still in development and currently in field trials, the payoff for farmers, environmentalists and consumers could be exponential.
“This fits well into sustainable agriculture because we’re eliminating the pesticide applications that cause environmental impacts,” Mohler said. “Farmers tend to like the idea that the plant is communicating directly with them. It’s visible.”
After three successful field trials in the Boone County area, Mohler is hopeful the data will soon attract seed companies, farmers and many others in the industry, but he knows with only one chance per year to truly test the product, he’s still several years away from hitting the market.
“It takes years to develop this kind of thing and only one chance per year to test it out,” he said. “We do greenhouse experiments but seed companies are interested in field trials. A lot of these seed companies also sell fungicides so they may question if they’ll lose sales, but others are convinced that there’s a real problem with sustainability and are looking for solutions.”
Ultimately, Mohler said, what a farmer wants is to maximize their operation without having the environmental impacts, so in the future, using precision agriculture is likely to gain in popularity.
The company is currently testing corn, but Mohler has a plan in which many plants and farmers will benefit.
“In the future, we’d like to use the whole set of natural pigments to identify an array of problems. Maybe the plant will turn red for an insect attack, blue for low nutrients or fertility. We can optimize this in a very precise way,” Mohler said. “We want to work with other crops like soybean and more.”
Not only is Mohler working on field trials and partnering with other testing agencies that will bolster data, he also wants to receive feedback from those that matter most – the farmers.
“We are looking for the good and bad feedback from farmers and agronomists to help guide the development,” Mohler said.
Insignum AgTech will host an event in Boone County this August for those interested in learning more. Connect to the Insignum AgTech Linked In page for updates on event details.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.insignumagtech.com/.
