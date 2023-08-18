The Boone County Solid Waste Management District has community grants available for up to $5,000.
The District implements programs to help in promoting proper integrated solid waste management throughout the county and to supplement the progress of those programs, the District offers a community grant program. These grants are to help conserve natural resources, decrease disposal dependence, show how important sustainability is and to promote improvements in the welfare of Boone County residents.
Programs that are eligible for the grants include civic organization, libraries, schools, non-profit organizations, businesses and clubs operating in the county. The District has set aside $25,000 annually for the grant program.
Funds must be distributed within the following calendar year with all activities using the grant’s funds taking place in Boone County.
Applications may be found online at www.boonecountysolidwaste.com/community-outreach.html. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 29.
