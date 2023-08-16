The Boone County Soil and Water Conservation District has been asked to organize and conduct a Local Working Group meeting to determine the ranking for the 2024 Farm Bill Programs for Boone County.
The meeting is 8 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Connie Lamar meeting room in the Boone County Office Building, 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon.
All persons that have interest in land located in Boone County are welcome to attend.
For more information or to have input while being unable to attend, call 765-482-6355 extension 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.