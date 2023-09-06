The Boone County Economic Development Corporation (Boone EDC) recently hired Jennifer L. Rubenstein as its director of marketing and communications.
Rubenstein comes to the Boone EDC with more than a decade of experience in publishing and consulting. Most recently, she served as president and publisher of Edible Indy and Creative By Edible Indy.
She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Tri-State University, now Trine University, and has owned her own marketing consulting firm for 18 years. She is also the co-founder and president of the Edible Indy Foundation, a non-profit raising funds for Indiana families with pediatric epilepsy. She also holds a commissioner role with the Indiana Grown program, appointed in 2023 by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.
“We are thrilled to have Jennifer join the Boone EDC team,” said Molly Whitehead, Boone EDC executive director. “Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and we’re excited to have her tell Boone County’s story.”
Rubenstein said, “Boone County is a thriving and impressive county full of incredible economic opportunities and I am beyond excited to be a part of the team at the Boone EDC. The future of the county and the positive impact the Boone EDC provides is a journey and role I look forward to being a part of while curating value to and for those invested in the future of the county.”
