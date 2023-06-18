The Boone County Republican Central Committee will hold a closed caucus AT 6 P.M. June 26 on the second floor of the Lebanon Public Library, 104 E. Washington St., Lebanon.
The purpose of the caucus is to select someone to fill the Boone County Council At-Large seat, left vacant after the death of Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite.
Anyone interested in filing for the vacancy must qualify pursuant to Indiana State Law; reside in either Center, Clinton, Eagle, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Perry, Sugar Creek, Union, Washington or Worth precinct; and complete the proper paperwork and have it filed with either Boone County Clerk Lisa Bruder, Room 212 Courthouse Square, Lebanon, or Boone County Republican County Chairman Debbie Ottinger, 1126 Barry Drive, Lebanon, no later than 72 hours prior to the caucus.
The filing deadline is 6 p.m. June 23. The form must be hand-delivered to the Boone County Clerk’s Office or to Ottinger by the deadline. No mailed-in or e-mailed forms will be accepted.
Paperwork is available for pickup from the Clerk’s Office or from Ottinger.
For questions or more information, contact Ottinger after 4 p.m. by emailing to dsottinger@hotmail.com, or by calling her at home at 765-482-7418 or on her cell phone at 765-978-0420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.