Five linemen from Boone REMC competed at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo, held Aug. 24-25 in Danville. The two-day event showcased the skills and safety training of electric cooperative lineworkers.
The linemen competed in events that test skills such as pole climbing, hurt man rescue and safely changing electric line hardware. A total of 28 teams and 102 individuals from 24 Indiana electric cooperatives competed in this year’s event.
Representing Boone REMC at the rodeo were Dustin Baker, Marcus Pingleton, Nick Shepherd, Michael Shirley and Seth Thompson.
Baker, a journeyman lineman, earned first place in the individual Hurt Man Rescue competition.
“We’re proud of the Boone REMC linemen who competed in this year’s rodeo,” said Jeff Dickerson, vice president of operations for Boone REMC. “Our linemen have a lot of pride in the work they do, and they demonstrated their skills and dedication to their craft.”
The Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo recognizes and rewards excellence in safety, skill and knowledge in the lineworker field. Official results from the 2023 Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo will be posted online at https://goiec.org/INLinemanRodeo.
