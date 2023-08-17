Boone County REMC linemen will compete at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo Aug. 24-25 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville.
The two-day, family-friendly event showcases the skills and safety training of electric cooperative lineworkers.
The rodeo includes competitive events for apprentices, journeyman lineworkers and teams of three. Lineworkers will be tested on skills such as pole climbing, hurt man rescue and changing electric line hardware. They will be recognized and rewarded for excellence in safety, skill and knowledge.
Boone REMC will send five individuals to the state competition. A total of 28 teams and 102 individuals from 24 Indiana electric cooperatives will compete in this year’s event.
Representing Boone REMC at the rodeo will be Dustin Baker, Michael Shirley, Marcus Pingleton, Seth Thompson and Nick Shepherd.
“This event allows our linemen to refine and demonstrate the skills needed to safely perform as a lineman,” said Jeff Dickerson, vice president of operations. “Boone REMC linemen have a lot of pride in the work they do and it’s great they are able to demonstrate these skills in a competitive environment.”
The rodeo begins Aug. 24 with opening ceremonies at 8 a.m., and the individual and team events from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. From noon to 4 p.m., the event will include a kids’ zone with activities, face painting and a shaved ice truck.
The event continues Friday with a Lineman Memorial at 8 a.m. and team events running from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Attendance to the event is free and open to the public. Attendees should enter the Hendricks County Fairgrounds at Gate 5 off of N. County Road 200 East.
