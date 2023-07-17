The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that Indiana 47 will close over Sugar Creek near Thorntown starting on or after July 27. It will be closed about 4.39 miles west of Ind. 75 for the installation of a concrete box culvert. It's expected to remain closed through mid-August, weather permitting.
The official detour follows Ind. 75 to Ind. 32 and back.
This contract was awarded to Olco, Inc. It also involves another culvert replacement project along Ind. 47, which has since been completed. The entire contract is expected to be completed in June of 2024.
