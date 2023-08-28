Boy Scout Troop #358, based in Zionsville, will be celebrating its 100th year of Scouting at the annual Zionsville Fall Festival at Lions Park on Sept. 10.
The scouts will have several fun and free activities by the baseball diamond/entertainment tent from noon to 3 p.m. The troop will also have a scavenger hunt where participants will find and take a selfie with five Eagle Scoutprojects that are in use in the community and those who present their selfies will receive a special prize.
The troop was established in 1923. Everett Wiley was the first Scoutmaster and led a troop of 14 boys. They were originally sponsored by Zionsville Christian Church. Thousands of young men have been a part of the troop since then with more than 240 successfully completing the path to Eagle Scout.
The troop has impacted families for decades, including longtime Zionsville resident Ralph Stacy who began scouting in 1951. Stacy became an Eagle Scout in 1960 and continued as an adult leader as his two sons were involved in the troop and became Eagle Scouts like him. Stacy had many memories of his time in Troop #358 with one being when he went on a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico when he was 17 years old. Several current members of the troop took the same trip this year.
“What impressed me and had an impact was that there were adults who took the time to be with other children to nurture them, to have fun and fellowship with them, and to bring them properly along the trail of life, striving to achieve leadership development and coping skills for living a good and honorable life,” Stacy said.
There are more than 35 men and women who participate as adult leaders today.
Troop #358 is currently led by Scoutmaster Chuck Bricker and Senior Patrol Leader Isaac Shipchandler, a junior at Zionsville Community High School. The troop is sponsored by St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and currently has 70 active scouts with members ranging in age from 11 to 18. The troop focuses on service having helped in several ways, such as cleaning up Lions Park after major events and planting trees with the Zionsville Parks Department and through individual Eagle Scout projects.
