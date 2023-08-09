State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) discussed Indiana's Education Scholarship Accounts (ESA) with officials from the Indiana State Treasurer's office and participating families during a recent virtual presentation.
The event featured testimony from families with children with disabilities seeking a comprehensive and tailored education, and discussed ways Hoosier parents can receive funding to meet those needs.
ESAs provide scholarships to students with disabilities. Funds can be used to access an educational environment that best fits their learning needs.
"I am a proud supporter of the Indiana ESA Program," Buchanan said. "This program helps Hoosier families of children with disabilities get the flexibility they need to ensure their students receive the education they deserve."
Families have until Sept. 1 to apply for the program online at in.gov/tos/inesa.
Those with questions about the ESA Program are encouraged to contact the Treasurer's office by phone at 317-232-3072 or by email at ESA@tos.in.gov.
