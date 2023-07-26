U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, and others recently introduced the Building Chips in America Act, which purports to maximize the opportunity to bring microchip manufacturing back to America while maintaining environmental protections for clean air and water.
Young: “The CHIPS and Science Act included manufacturing incentives vital to increasing chip production here in the U.S., protecting our national security interests and boosting our economic security at the same time," Young said. "However, as implementation proceeds, unnecessary regulatory burdens are threatening to slow down these critical investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and pause construction that has already begun. The Building Chips in America Act will cut red tape and solidify our nation’s ability to successfully onshore chip production as quickly as possible.”
