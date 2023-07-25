The longest serving sitting president of Federal Reserve Banks and one of the nation’s foremost economists and respected scholar-leaders has been chosen to lead the continued transformation of the reimagined Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business (DSB) at Purdue University.
James “Jim” Bullard was named the inaugural Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Daniels School of Business with a start date of Aug. 15.
Bullard, who spent the last 15 years as the sitting president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has earned significant praise and accolades for his long-standing leadership and innovative thinking as part of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in guiding the direction of U.S. monetary policy. A noted economist and scholar, Bullard had been the longest-serving Federal Reserve Bank president in the country and ranked as the seventh-most influential economist in the world in 2014. His scholarly impact has been based on research-based thinking and intellectual openness to new theories and explanations. That has allowed Bullard to be an early voice for economic change, helping the Federal Reserve deftly navigate complex economic landscapes such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial crisis during his tenure.
“Dr. Bullard has been an extraordinary leader for our country and will be a transformational leader of Purdue’s Daniels School of Business. His track record has the perfect combination of national impact, scholarly excellence, and innovative leadership through 15 years as President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank,” said Purdue President Mung Chiang. “Today’s exciting recruitment is a singular, extraordinary moment for the future of DSB and the tech-driven, free-market economy.”
Before becoming president in 2008, Bullard served in various roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, starting in 1990 as an economist in the research division and later serving as vice president and deputy director of research for monetary analysis. For the last 15 years, Bullard has directed the activities of the Federal Reserve’s Eighth District, which branches into several states, including an extensive portion of southern Indiana. While serving on the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee, Macroeconomic Advisers named Bullard the FOMC's second biggest mover of markets in 2010 behind Chairman Ben Bernanke and the biggest mover of markets in 2011 and 2013.
To further reflect and to maximize the impact of Dr. Bullard’s unique, national leadership experience, he is also appointed as Special Advisor to the president of the university, reporting to Chiang in that capacity.
“I am humbled and beyond thrilled to be asked to lead the Daniels School of Business, named for one of the most influential fiscal leaders of our time,” Bullard said. “Purdue is known around the world for forward-thinking innovation. I will work to foster that spirit, and I think I can bring some real-world experience to pass on to the next generation of business leaders and innovators. I share Purdue’s vision to build toward the economies of the future, and I can’t wait to get started.”
