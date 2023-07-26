C.A. Taylor Construction Solutions in Thorntown was recently recognition as a Top Metal Builder in 2023 by Metal Construction News.
Last year was a massive year of growth for C.A. Taylor, boasting a 1400% increase over 2021. C.A. Taylor completed a variety of notable projects ranging from consulting, metal package sales, planned development, general commercial contracting, engineering and more.
C.A. Taylor, owned by Clinton Taylor, is a commercial contracting firm specializing in metal building structures from Nucor Building Systems. Working primarily with commercial, industrial and agricultural applications, C.A. Taylor is looking forward to another year of significant growth and new partners. A large contributor to 2022's success was a robust relationship with Total Seeds which purchased more than 60,000 square feet of metal building packages through C.A. Taylor. This service includes design, engineering, and materials but not installation, another option from the C.A. Taylor team. Other notable projects included the new Cowpokes retail location in Cloverdale and Walden Transfer Station in Crawfordsville.
In 2023, the C.A. Taylor team has completed a 28,000 square foot project in Brookston with Kelley Engineering and a 3800 square foot farm office project in Frankfort. In addition, the company worked alongside Peterson Corn Genetics to engineer a 20,000 square foot agricultural laboratory and seed facility. The largest project in progress is the beginning of the 75,000 square foot Banderas Point development, located at State Road 28 and I-65 just outside of Frankfort. This project will provide an equine facility, banquet hall, and RV camping spots, along with additional development and retail space to the growing 65 corridor between Indianapolis and Lafayette.
Renascent of Indianapolis recently chose to begin a partnership with Clinton Taylor and C.A. Taylor to utilize the consulting services of the business, where Clinton will work with them for planned design and development. This process involves a thorough analysis of needs for future building projects and site utilization. This not only positions them in an ideal situation for future growth but allows Taylor and his team to aid in making ideal choices for the best project outcomes. This service isn’t only just available to construction clients - individuals can partner with C.A. Taylor for this service with or without the purchase of a Nucor building.
“I am proud to take a business that my dad started and keep growing it into what it has become today," Taylor said. "As I look to the future, my goal is to build something my kids can be proud of, and hopefully take over someday.”
C.A. Taylor believes in giving back to its local community by supporting local youth sports, partnering with the Boone County Chamber of Commerce, and most notably maintaining a family-first work environment.
