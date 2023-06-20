This year’s Boone County Fourth of July Celebration theme is “An American Classic,” and two weeks of activities promise to be just that.
A carnival returns to Memorial Park in Lebanon after a several-year hiatus, and celebration committee members researched years gone by to resurrect some classic Almost Anything Goes games.
“I’m not allowed to say specifically which ones,” committee member Michael Reynolds said with a laugh. “But we’ll just say some good old-time activities, and we’ll play music that went along with that era, and we’ll have some good ole times with it. I finally feel like this is the year we are getting back to normal after the COVID years.”
Baby Boone, Little Boy Boone, and Little Miss Boone contests start the fun June 24 in Memorial Park.
Dinners in the park resume when the Salvation Army and Lebanon Educational Foundation again join Tri Kappa’s ice cream social dinner before evening activities in the park.
There will be a praise and worship concert July 2, and Country Summer will perform July 3 at the park bandstand.
The committee will judge decorated homes along the parade route on July 3.
“I look forward to seeing everyone along the parade route decorate their homes and to just having a great Fourth of July parade,” Reynolds said.
The parade begins and ends at Lebanon High School. Many homeowners along Lebanon’s parade route have for years invited family and friends. They watch the parade from porches and decks decorated with banners and streamers and enjoy cookouts and music. The scent of grilling burgers and hot dogs wafts through the streets that day.
Other parade watchers line the streets with lawn chairs and blankets, some in advance, to ensure the best seats for candy surfing.
Here is the daily schedule and where to find events:
June 24
9 a.m. – Baby Boone Contest, Memorial Park Bandstand
10 a.m. – Little Boy Boone Contest, Memorial Park Bandstand
11 a.m. – Little Miss Boone Contest, Memorial Park Bandstand
June 28-July 4
Carnival, Memorial Park
June 28
5 p.m. – Tri Kappa Ice Cream Social, Memorial Park Shelter House
6 p.m. – Pre-Teen and Adult Almost Anything Goes, Memorial Park Bandstand
June 29
5 p.m. – Salvation Army Dinner, Memorial Park Shelter House
6 p.m. – Teen Almost Anything Goes, Memorial Park Bandstand
June 30
7 p.m. – Community Band performance, Memorial Park Bandstand
July 1
11 a.m. – Pedal parade and kids’ carnival, Memorial Park pool parking lot
5 p.m. – Golf cart decorating contest, Memorial Park Bandstand
5 p.m. – Talent show, Memorial Park Bandstand
6 p.m. – Corn hole tournament, Memorial Park Bandstand
July 2
6 p.m. – Praise and worship concert, Memorial Park Bandstand
July 3
5 p.m. – Lebanon Educational Foundation Dinner, Memorial Park Shelter House
6 p.m. – House decorating and judging along the parade route
8 p.m. – Country Summer concert, Memorial Park Bandstand
July 4
1 p.m. – Fourth of July parade
10 p.m. – Fireworks, Lebanon Middle School, rain date is July 7
