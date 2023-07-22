Monday morning of the 2023 Boone County 4-H fair started with showcasing animals that may not typically be thought of as farm animals.
Set up in the middle of the Boone REMC Hall was a small obstacle course for the Rabbit Agility contest. The course included a ramp, various hurdles and holes that the rabbits had to cross and jump through, down and back in two turns to achieve the fastest time. Several contestants took their time trekking through the course while others sped through quickly.
While rabbits showed off their athletic prowess, a more subdued animal show was being judged nearby. In the Farm Bureau Inc. Community Building Auditorium, various breeds of cats were receiving honors in the Cat Show. Attendants were shown several cat breeds and occasionally given different facts about the animal from the judge. During the barn cat class, it was shared that feral cats that have been neutered will have their left ear cut, but in California it will be the right ear.
Many of the cats shown were given blue ribbons and some received higher honors. The judge commended the participants for having such clean and well cared for cats, especially the ones with extremely white fur.
Awards were also given for contestants’ knowledge and people’s choice for cage decoration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.