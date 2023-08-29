Betty Meeker and Rosemary Martin each earned the title of Boone County Senior Services Senior Olympics Princess. They were presented tiaras to go with their titles Monday.
They are each 100 and the oldest seniors who participated in the Olympics’ opening day. They let the younger seniors play bocce ball in the direct sun outside and instead opted for euchre indoors.
Only those aged 60 or older may participate in the Senior Olympics. Entrants receive a rose colored event T-shirt, and the senior center’s community room was awash in rose, as seniors threw down cards, laughed, and smack talked from one card table to the next.
Another group played bocce from open-side tents that provided shade on the bright morning.
Track and field begins at 9 a.m. today at Western Boone High School, and corn hole begins at 11:30 a.m. today at Abner Longley Park in Lebanon.
Events will take place throughout the county, including the senior center in Lebanon, Witham Family YMCA, Pleasant Acres Nature Park in Jamestown, and Cool Lake Golf Course in Lebanon.
There are 12 events in all this week, with the closing celebration at 9 a.m. Thursday. Reservations are required, as seating is limited for a breakfast catered by Jawbone BBQ with music by Musical Escapades with Steve Elston.
For more information on transportation or registration, call 765-782-5220 or visit the website at www.booneseniors.org. Visit the BCSSI office at 515 CrownPointe Drive, Lebanon, for a registration form.
