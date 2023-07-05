Center Stage Community Theater is in the process of casting its first Young Audience Production of “Murder in the Knife Room.”
Rehearsals have already begun. The play will run for three weekends: July 21-23, July 28-30, and Aug. 4-6.
Anyone between the ages of 8 and 18 is welcome to participate in open readings at 5 p.m. July 6 at Center Stage Community Theater, 604 Powell St., Lebanon.
Those who can't make it to the readings but still interested in having an opportunity to act in a play may reach out to Katie Patterson at katie.elaine.patterson@gmail.com, Matt McKee at mckee3515@yahoo.com or Mary Zurfas at rzcola@att.net.
