Three firefighters and a chief were sworn in to the Center Township Fire Department during a special ceremony Tuesday.
Friends and family came to watch and celebrate. “We wanted to get the families involved and show them a little bit about the tradition and values of the fire department,” Center Township Trustee Casey Samson said.
Former trustee Randy Large seemed poised to merge the department with the Lebanon Fire Department last year with the support of CTFD’s six full-time firefighters. But Large, after negotiations and for reasons never explained, failed to sign the agreement the city offered after Samson was elected in November to replace him.
Then LFD hired five of CTFD’s full-time firefighters. One has since returned to Center Township. But Samson had a full staff of part- and full-time firefighters by Jan. 1.
Samson has no intention of merging CTFD with the LFD and instead bought a new engine and authorized repair of other CTFD equipment that had been left in decline for years.
The new firefighters are Cody Eldridge, James Alexander and Aaron Hieston.
Cody Seymour is the new chief with Ryan Sparks serving as assistant chief. Another firefighter who has worked part-time for the department for eight years is expected to be sworn in next month.
Samson and the township board of directors reorganized the department after he took office in January.
