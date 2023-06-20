The Center Township Trustee’s office will move to downtown Lebanon July 1 to allow for growth.
Center Township Trustee Casey Samson took office Jan. 1 and anticipates growth in the number and types of services the office will provide and in the number of citizens seeking assistance as the population grows.
The current trustee’s office on N. Lebanon Street is rented and small and was difficult for some clients to reach. Three people use one 8x9-foot office that offers little privacy to clients. And the cramped waiting area offers even less privacy.
The township recently bought a former home-turned-business at 320 N. East St.
The two-story building cost $285,000. Samson budgeted a total of $350,000 but expects to spend $315,000 to $320,000 for the project, which includes repairs and furniture.
What little furniture is in the current office is falling apart after 30 years of use, Samson said.
Samson’s wife, Abby Samson, is repainting the interior and performing other labor. “We’re trying to be as responsible as we can,” he said.
The building sits behind the Lebanon IGA and near the East Street Apartments. And it is near other services those seeking help may need, such as city and county governmental offices and the Lebanon Public Library, where they may use electronic equipment, Samson said.
The first floor has a ramp and is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, and the second floor could be rented as office space, Samson said.
There is a large boardroom for meetings and overflow space for a larger-than-usual audience. And one large room will be equipped with toys for children aged 2-12.
“They can play while their parent or parents are in private conversation,” Samson said. “So adults can be adults, and kids can be kids.”
The extra space offers the township a chance to expand offerings and “create something that will outlive my administration and future administrations,” Samson said. “This is a long-term solution."
Samson wants to pool efforts with other area non-profit organizations to determine what needs are not being met in Center Township and plan a way to meet them.
“I’m a big believer in teaching a man to fish,” he said. “If we can help them help themselves, then hopefully that’s a long-term fix. We want to connect citizens with the resources they need to succeed.
“We’re not looking to replace or eliminate anybody,” he said. “We’re looking to help those agencies and organizations however we can and establish new programs that don’t yet exist. We want to be the catalyst of an idea that hasn’t been able to get off the ground.
“I don’t exactly know what that is yet, but we know there are people out there who need help,” he said.
Samson studied comparable and larger townships’ activities and found Center Township lacking.
“There are townships doing much more than we’ve ever done,” he said. “Growth is going to happen, and we want our office to be prepared for the inevitable need that will come.”
Until July 1, the Center Township Trustees Office is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
It will reopen July 1 at 320 N. East St. Hours of operation are expected to increase after that.
Those seeking assistance may now submit their application online, if they prefer. For more information about assistance offered or to apply, visit the office or go to the website at https://www.centertwpboone.com/township-assistance?fbclid=IwAR2SSK90fpL0WANVWF4xGylMVrvtM0GVqMBHnC2otRGTgtzcKcZcoFqNDD4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.