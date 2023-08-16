Centier Bank is opening a new full-service banking center in Whitestown at 6378 Crane Drive, off of Whitestown Parkway.
Centier Bank ventured into the Greater Indianapolis region in 2011 with a commercial loan production office in Carmel and went on to build other full-service banking centers in Carmel, downtown Indianapolis, Westfield, Fishers and Zionsville.
Successful in-store branches in the Northwest Indiana region paved the way for an in-store branch in the Whitestown Meijer grocery store, which opened in 2016 and closed for relocation in 2022. The new branch is located just off exit 130.
The new 1,500 square foot banking center will include drive-thru banking, a self-service coin counting machine, and a coffee bar.
The Whitestown branch will be led by manager Alli Willis, as well as Mikaela Elzy and Renata Nalker, who previously served at the Whitestown Meijer location. Joining them will be a new associate, Colton King.
The tentative opening date is set for early fall with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to be scheduled shortly thereafter.
For more information about Centier Bank, visit the website at centier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.