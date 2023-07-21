Michael E. Schrage, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Centier Bank, announced that Christie King has been hired as branch manager of the bank’s Zionsville location at 50 N. Ford Road.
King joins Centier Bank after working as a universal banker and branch manager at a national financial institution. Prior to that, she was an elementary and middle school teacher for 15 years.
“I’m very happy to join the Centier family and to lead a team of dedicated professionals who truly care about our Zionsville clients,” King said. “My goal is to go above and beyond to provide remarkable service and financial guidance to our clients while promoting and embodying Centier’s servant heart culture in our community.”
To contact King, email her at cking@centier.com. For more information about Centier Bank, visit the website at centier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.