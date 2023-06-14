Perry-Worth Elementary School pupils shoveled the first dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday.
An audience of mostly teachers and staff wearing Lebanon pride apparel applauded for the children after hearing from Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Jon Milleman and members of the firms that will expand the school.
The Perry-Worth expansion is part of a $102.6 million project to renovate portions of the middle and high schools; replace Central Elementary; and renovate and expand the district’s three remaining elementary schools, Perry-Worth, Hattie B. Stokes, and Harney.
Voters approved a referendum last year to fund the project with property tax money. But taxes did not rise because the new debt replaced debt that recently retired. Milleman and other school staff and administration went door-to-door to visit voters in a campaign to win the vote.
Ground was also broken at Harney Elementary School this month.
“The start of the renovation projects at Harney Elementary and Perry-Worth Elementary signal the start of our efforts to provide modern, high quality learning environments for all LCSC students,” Milleman said. “Our community’s support of public education is the reason we are able to provide these opportunities for our students.”
Central Elementary, the oldest of the district’s four elementary schools and the least technologically capable, was built in 1951. Harney was built in 1957; Perry-Worth in 1965; and Stokes, the district’s newest school built in 2003, is 25 years old.
The high school was built in 1957 and the middle school in 1975. The combined total for improvements in those buildings is an estimated $10.6 million.
Each elementary school will receive at least a dedicated STEM learning lab; new classrooms; and upgraded classrooms, administrative areas and common spaces.
Harney will get an expanded cafeteria, new gymnasium and stage. Perry-Worth’s kitchen and cafeteria will be expanded and the main office renovated. And space will be built for expansion as the population grows.
The corporation plans to break ground in the fall for a new Central Elementary at John Bart and Fordice roads.
Designs are under development for improvements at Hattie B. Stokes.
Elementary school projects are slated for completion during the 2025-26 school year.
Designs are also in development for the middle school and a new district transportation center, Milleman said.
The district planned more than two years for the project and took into account new housing developments on the city’s north and south sides and especially in the Whitestown area. The plan accommodates more than 700 new students district-wide over 10 years.
