Black Box Theatre Company over the weekend presented “James and The Giant Peach,” directed by Taylor Moss.
”James and The Giant Peach” is a storybook play that centers around the theme of friendship. Similar to Black Box’s last play, “Alice’s Adventures,” this play was also a part of the company’s summer camp series where students put together a production in just one week.
“I just feel like this story sits really well with the age group that is involved in this camp,” Moss said. “A lot of them were not familiar with the work but a lot of them have been taking a liking to it.”
Moss said directing a show by herself has allowed her to grow as a person and has helped show the students how to make choices with their characters.
Jillian Pollack, who played Aunt Spong in the production, said, “It’s really fun because you get to do it with all of your friends. You get to grow more because there are a lot less people than in the spring shows. She (Taylor) is doing an awesome job. You can really learn a lot from these camps.”
Claire Daniels, who played Miss Spider, added, “She is just so inspiring because you see her doing shows by herself and I feel so lucky that she gets to come here and share her knowledge with us.”
Something unique about the summer camp shows is that the actors play different roles that all have to be memorized and rehearsed in just a week. Students involved in this production were Audrey Buckway, Jillian Pollock, Summer Mauger, Collin McCune, Katherine Snyder, Eveylyn Buckway, Gabi Rand, Claire Daniels and Jesse Acton.
Black Box Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization in Lebanon that believes in teaching character to build character. For more information, visit the website at blackboxtheatreco.com.
