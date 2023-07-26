Christian Brothers Automotive has landed in Whitestown and is open for automotive repair and maintenance. Known for its people-first approach to car care, the shop will offer residents the chance to get back on the road as efficiently as possible.
Owned by local residents Jared and Mandy Seaman, the Eagle Township shop is opened July 24 at 6481 Mills Drive. The shop offers a variety of professional automotive care services from simple upkeep and repairs to preventative maintenance.
“We have been incredibly fortunate to witness the profound positive impact of our first shop,” Jared Seaman said. “Now, with the opening of our second shop, we are even more enthusiastic about continuing our mission and making a difference in the lives of more individuals within our community."
Inspired by Christian Brothers Automotive's mission of giving back, the Seamans, who began their relationship with the brand as loyal customers, opened their first shop in Fishers back in September 2013.
"We are thrilled for Jared and Mandy as they embark on the opening of their second Christian Brothers Automotive shop this year," said Donnie Carr, president and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. "Their unwavering generosity has been evident in their exceptional leadership of the Fishers shop. We eagerly anticipate witnessing their continued commitment to upholding CBA's principles of loving your neighbor, while delivering top-notch auto repair services to the Whitestown community."
Joining 275 Christian Brothers Automotive locations across the nation, the Eagle Township shop follows the guiding principle: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Built on the idea that having your car serviced should be easy, Christian Brothers Automotive offers free shuttle service, educational estimates and complimentary courtesy inspections that drive the guest experience. From simple upkeep such as an oil change to more involved repairs and engine diagnostics, Christian Brothers Automotive addresses automotive issues as soon as they’re found, that could otherwise require expensive repair or replacement down the line.
Founded in Mission Bend, Texas, in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has strived to change the way that guests think about their auto care experience. Ranked number one by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers four times in a row, Christian Brothers Automotive’s number one priority is creating a positive experience for every guest. From the inviting waiting room environment of each shop, to complimentary shuttle rides and digital vehicle inspections that take guests under the hood of their vehicle right alongside the technician, Christian Brothers Automotive has fostered automotive service that makes guests feel at home.
For more information about Christian Brothers Automotive in Whitestown and its services, visit the website at https://www.cbac.com/eagle-township/ or call 317-799-1837.
