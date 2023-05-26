City leaders plan to buy a cargo trailer for an anticipated partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Boone County.
Habitat for Humanity of Boone County volunteers make home improvements for those in need. They may repair and paint porch railings, perform yard work, or power wash a home, for instance.
The volunteers all bring their own tools, Lebanon City Planner Ben Bontrager recently told the Lebanon Board of Works. Habitat repairs a handful of properties a year but could do more if a cargo trailer loaded with tools for volunteer use was delivered to the sites, Bontrager said.
The trailer would boost neighborhood activity and enable Habitat to do several homes in a block in one weekend, he said.
The city will own the trailer and tools, keep them in a secure location, and haul them to work sites with a city-owned pickup truck. “We can also use it for other activities and to boost other neighborhood programs,” Bontrager said.
Details of the partnership are not yet ironed out, but city leaders hope it will alleviate some code enforcement challenges for those who cannot comply with city code on their own.
The city just received a record level of complaints about code enforcement violations, and the bulk were related to weeds and grass. Bontrager called the activity “significant” and expects it to continue at this rate for some time.
Bontrager sees a partnership with Habitat as a way to be proactive before homeowners are hit with code violations.
The BOW approved an expenditure of $9,407 from the planning department’s budget for a trailer. The trailer is in stock and it’s expected to be outfitted and ready to serve in a few weeks, Bontrager said.
In other city business:
LPD
Lebanon Police Chief Chad Morgan requested up to $605,000 and received it from the Lebanon City Council.
The request is larger than during a usual year for new vehicles because no vehicles were available to buy last year. And the total represents what would have been replaced last year and what is needed this year, Morgan said. Outfitting the vehicles is included in the request.
Eighteen department vehicles will be sold and the money applied to buy the new ones. Twenty SUVs will replace them at a maximum cost of $605,000, Morgan said.
LFD
Six new Lebanon firefighters were sworn in during a recent city council meeting. They are Katie Pallikan, Spencer Gulley, Kurt Keller, Joshua Messersmith, Tyler Rigdon and Danial Taylor.
Construction
City Engineer Kevin Krulik told the BOW that earthwork at the future Stone Eater Bike Park is about half completed, with about 35,000 cubic yards of dirt brought to the site. The city has also completed tasks requested by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at the former landfill along U.S. 52.
Storm sewer and road grading are beginning at the site of the future Hickory Junction Fieldhouse at Ind. 39 and Interstate I-65. Earthwork for an apartment complex is complete and building is expected to begin in a few weeks.
The new Taco Bell on Ind. 39 North is scheduled to open within a couple of weeks, Krulik said.
