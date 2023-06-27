The Clinton and Boone County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) have administered a cost-share program since 2019 for people interested in completing conservation projects that improve water quality in the Brown’s Wonder-Sugar Creek Watershed.
The SWCDs have recently received approval to expand the areas eligible for participation in the program. The eligible area now includes many sub-watersheds of Sugar Creek in an area roughly between Frankfort, Lebanon, Sheridan and Scircleville.
There are a variety of projects that are eligible for funding through this program including agricultural best management practices like cover crops, nutrient management, grassed waterways, livestock fencing, and many more.
Urban practices like rain gardens and pervious pavement are eligible as well.
The SWCDs administer this program through the financial assistance of an IDEM Clean Water Act Section 319 grant.
For more information, call the Clinton SWCD office at 765-659-1223 ext. 3 or the Boone SWCD office at 765-482-5239 ext. 3.
