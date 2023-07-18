Parkview Home has been serving the homeless, elderly and disabled in Clinton County since 1918, but county homes like this one are disappearing at an alarming rate. Indiana once had a county home in all 92 counties, but today only nine are still functioning in their original capacity.
“The introduction of Social Security, Medicaid, and other forms of public assistance provided alternative means of support for vulnerable populations,” explains Chris Overman, Parkview’s administrator. “Which meant many local governments no longer felt the need to support the homes.”
Also known as poor houses or poor farms, Indiana’s county homes were typically large, institutional complexes located on farmland. They provided shelter, food, and sometimes employment to the residents who were often elderly, disabled, mentally ill or homeless. Those who were able-bodied were required to work the farm.
Parkview Home, which sits on 208 acres of land on Burlington Avenue in Frankfort, is still a working farm, but the land is now rented by a local farmer. The current facility can serve up to 44 residents, both men and women, but all residents must be self-sufficient.
“There’s a stigma that this is a nursing home,” Overman adds. “To be clear, it is not. All our residents must be self-care and able to perform daily tasks. We encourage their independence. If and when they need more care, we assist their move to a nursing home.”
Each resident is provided with a private room, weekly laundry service, medication management, and three meals a day. Since most residents are on a fixed income, rent is based on income and ranges from $425 to $725 a month. Residents may come and go at their leisure.
“The best part of Parkview is the sense of family it offers,” Overman says. “Many of our residents don’t have family living nearby. Our staff members, many who have been here for a decade or more have celebrated countless birthdays and holidays with our residents and have come to know one another like family.”
The remaining county homes still operating in Indiana are located in Adams, Benton, Carroll, Dekalb, Hendricks, Howard, Jay, St. Joseph and Tippecanoe counties. The rest have largely disappeared or have been repurposed for different uses.
“Parkview is a valuable asset to our county,” said Jordan Brewer, president of the Clinton County Commissioners. “Providing a safe place for those with limited resources and housing insecurity is not only the right thing to do, but it’s good for our community.”
