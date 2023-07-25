The Clinton County Health Department is now offering free testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STI) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
STI testing is available for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and Hepatitis C.
“As many as one in six people with HIV are unaware of their infection,” says Dana Longenecker, a public health nurse at the Health Department. “If you think you may have risk factors for HIV or another sexually transmitted infection, the best thing you can do for you and your partner is to be tested.”
The tests are not only free, but they are confidential. In most cases, patients will receive their test results the same day. In the event of a positive STI diagnosis, the health department will offer treatment options and professional counselors to provide emotional support, answer questions, and offer guidance.
“This clinic represents our commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to thorough testing and treatment services, regardless of their socioeconomic status or geographics,” Longenecker said. “Proper education and prevention help empower individuals to make informed decisions about their sexual health.”
The STI clinic will operate by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will accept walk-in patients between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Clinton County Health Department at 765-659-6385, ext. 1310. Clients must be 14 years of age or older.
