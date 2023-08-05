Co-Alliance Cooperative has recently donated $2,000 to the Shalom House to help in aiding those in need in Boone County.
“Our farmer-owned cooperative plays a large role in producing the safest, most abundant food supply in the world. There is no reason why people in our rural communities should go hungry,” said Kevin Still, president and CEO of Co-Alliance Cooperative. “We’ve made it a priority to give back to our rural communities through food security support and this amount invested in Boone County is an example of that commitment.”
Co-Alliance’s donation to the Shalom House is part of the 2023 cooperative-wide initiative to promote and invest in food insecurity throughout the trade territory. An internal employee food security drive, Planting the Seeds for Food Security, was recently held by Co-Alliance that raised $15,480. The commitment is now being tripled as Co-Alliance will be matching every dollar donated by employees and Land O’Lakes will match what Co-Alliance commits through the Member Co-op Match programs. Planting the Seeds for Food Security was developed to invite employees to play a key part in helping to end hunger in rural communities in their area. The total raised through food security donations and the match programs has reached $46,440.
Employees were given the opportunity to specifically elect where those funds will be distributed, with locations including churches or community or regional food banks serving their hometowns. The personal feedback will have Co-Alliance directing those funds throughout the spring and summer.
Co-Alliance and Land O’Lakes partnered back in April to donated 40,000 pounds of Land O’Lakes macaroni and cheese to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has collaborations with 164 partners and through those partners will be distributing the macaroni and cheese to Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph and Wabash counties.
