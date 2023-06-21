Rodney Cochran got his start as a soda jerk at Howard Johnson in Indianapolis.
“I learned a lot from Howard Johnson. At 16 years old I was playing basketball at the park court in Jamestown and Bill Burdine happened to be there. He was the manager at the Howard Johnson downtown,” Cochran said. “He asked me if I wanted a job and that was it.”
The Jamestown native spent the next 15 years or so learning everything there is to know about management, cooking, building a restaurant from scratch and everything in between.
“I think I worked at every Howard Johnson in the state of Indiana,” Cochran said. “I was the manager of the Fort Wayne location, but what I really loved was cooking.”
In 1983, Cochran found his way back to Jamestown and purchased the local Pizza King. He added a restaurant to the pizza location and three years later, began catering.
“By 1987, I sold the Pizza King and kept Cochran’s Catering and Cakes,” Cochran said. “My wife Betty passed away six years ago, but she’s the one that chose to keep the catering business and I just love it.”
With a banquet hall that seats 150, a commercial kitchen and plenty of space to hold weddings, receptions and corporate events, Cochran stays busy – typically behind the oven.
“What isn’t fun about a wedding? I love the people. If you do a good job, they’re excited and I’m excited. It’s the people that I enjoy the most,” Cochran said. “If it has anything to do with food, I can do it.”
Menus range from ‘Grillin Out’ with burgers, chicken and ribs to Italian with spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and cheese ravioli. Sides include meatballs, BBQ sandwiches, fruit trays and more.
Cochran’s favorite is breakfast food but he’s happy making just about anything and it’s the people he works alongside that make all the difference.
Daughter Amy helps with the cooking side of things and daughter Beth decorates cakes. Grandchildren and neighborhood teens all work at the catering hall.
“It’s just one big family,” Cochran said.
They all call him grandpa and Cochran doesn’t mind.
“Beth has been a Boone County 4-H leader for 20 years and she teaches cake decorating classes,” Cochran said. “On Mother’s Day, they did flowers and decorated cookies and the husbands brought the kids so they could surprise their moms.”
They also offer cake decorating classes for 4-H groups, individuals and Mommy and Me groups. Workshops give guests the opportunity to make cat and dog cupcakes, monster cakes, flower designs and a variety of options.
The family has been in Jamestown and working in the restaurant business for 40 years and they’ve loved every minute.
“I’ve been in Jamestown since the second grade," Cochran said. "If someone needs something, this town comes together and gets it for them. Not too many businesses stay in one town for 40 years. I love presenting the meals to the people, they love it and the Lord just blesses you when you do that. It makes it all worthwhile.”
Cochran’s Catering and Cakes is at 29 W. Main St., Jamestown.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.cochranscateringandcakes.com/ or like their Facebook page for updated class dates and times.
