More than 1,000 school children are expected to visit Colonial Market Days on Friday. But the unique, three-day festival and encampment dishes up loads of history, education and fun for the entire family.
“It’s learning that doesn’t feel like learning,” organizer Abbie Samson said. “You can actually touch the history.”
Reenactors from all over the country will come to camp, sell their authentic handmade wares, and demonstrate Colonial life Friday through Sunday. They come as soldiers, housewives, artists and more, and are ready to share their love of the period.
Local visitors can sit alongside reenactors in their period regalia, ask questions, visit and observe the camp in Lebanon’s Abner Longley Park. Reenactors bring their children, who wear their own regalia and local families also come with children.
This is the fifth year for Colonial Market Days and gaggles of children – some in Colonial dresses and Native American regalia, and others in Barbie and Spiderman T-shirts – usually run side-by-side through the park, playing modern and historic games.
“All the kids join up and just start playing and being part of history,” Samson said.
Adults may gravitate to the British and Continental reenactors doing military drills and demonstrating aspects of the soldiers’ day-to-day lives. There will be a few mounted skirmishes over the weekend.
Visitors can learn about America in the 1700s on merchant row and in the camps, where participants will cook food over wood fires. A blacksmith will heat and pound iron into tools, while others spin wool into yarn at numerous interactive and educational stations for visitors.
There will be street performers, musicians, jugglers, resurrectionists, oxen drivers, and more during the interactive, immersive experience.
Friday is education day, when more than 700 homeschooled children and students of area schools make field trips of the day in the park.
There will be a variety of food vendors serving food reminiscent of the 18th century, but prepared with modern health standards in mind.
The non-profit festival in its fifth year is the brainchild of Casey and Abbie Samson, but is now its own non-profit group run by a group of friends who volunteer their time.
Abbie and Casey own Samson Family Leather and Samson Historical, 119 N. Meridian St., Lebanon. Samson Historical makes and sells Colonial period clothing, camping gear, home goods and more. The couple and their daughter participate in like encampments and market days throughout the nation.
Also involved is Andy Fulks, who owns and operates Fall Creek Suttlery in Whitestown, a provider of Civil War era goods.
“We have a Revolutionary war vendor and a Civil War vendor here,” Abbie said. “We have this weird little hub of history here in Lebanon, so why not put on events that highlight that? We are lucky to have people to help us bring something unique to this community. We wanted to bring that educational experience here like we get to experience in other states.”
Weekend pass tickets are available online at colonialmarketdays.com. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children, and free for ages 5 and younger. The cost will be the same at the gate, but the tickets will be sold per day instead of as weekend passes.
Parking is free in the park at 1601 Longley Drive. The festival opens at 9 a.m. daily and closes at 2 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday.
