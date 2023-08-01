He’s been seen on HBO, Comedy Central and FOX and also served as a regular contributor on the Bob and Tom Show.
This week, Dave Dugan will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Lebanon’s Echo Room.
Dugan didn’t always plan on a career as a comedian but has found a passion for making people laugh, both on and off the stage.
“I first worked for dad on construction sites,” he said. “I spent a couple of summers performing tasks like shoveling pea gravel all day in a newly constructed basement. After that experience, I never complain about my career as a comedian being too hard. It’s very therapeutic talking to a captive audience. I like the unpredictability and each audience being different.”
In a world where many comedians are known for their language and sometimes offensive material, Dugan is known for his clean performance, often recruited for corporate and family friendly events.
“It seems that the arena of dirty material is pretty tapped out whereas clean and clever has no limits,” he said. “I find it more challenging to work clean. With that said, I’m not a goody goody. For years, I was the voice of Bart McCallister on the Bob and Tom Show and that character allowed me to do some very inappropriate commentary.”
Either way, Dugan tries to customize humor for every audience.
“If I come up with a suggestive, original bit, I’ll share it in front of an audience that I think will appreciate it. Who knows? If I’m in a funky mood, the Echo Room could be treated to the filthiest night of their lives,” Dugan said.
Not a stranger to Lebanon, he’s performed a few shows in town, including outdoor performances at the Fourth of July event in Memorial Park.
He saiud he’s excited to bring a great comedy show to locals in the community.
“It’s pretty cool when you can have some laughs in your hometown,” Dugan said. “I hope Lebanon and the Echo Room is ready for this. Otherwise, I’m all amped up with no place to go.”
The Echo Room at 124 S. Lebanon St. is a 21+ venue. To purchase tickets, visit the website at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6982078/dave-dugan-in-lebanonin-lebanon-echo-room.
For more information on Dugan, visit the website at https://www.davedugancorporatecomedy.com.
