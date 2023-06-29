One day in November 2022, I received a phone call from my mom urging me, excitedly, to come home for the weekend. She had a surprise. As a junior computer science major at Purdue University living two hours away from my family, I quickly booked a bus ticket for that Friday.
When I arrived home, my mom had laid out four thick envelopes on the dining room table; one addressed to each member of the family – my dad, my mom, my younger brother and me. We knew what they were – our green cards.
My family has lived in the United States since 2008, when my dad’s consulting company recruited him to leave our native India for a position in Columbus, Indiana. I was 6 and my brother was 2. As we grew up, we enjoyed the typical American rites of passage – sleepovers, football games, and school dances. But these joys were also accompanied by a nagging fear. Our green card applications stalled amid government bureaucracy. If my brother and I turned 21 before our family received permanent residency, the two of us would be forced to self deport. When my mom called me that November day, I was less than a year away from this deadline.
Receiving these envelopes was a miracle we didn’t think would happen. For applicants from highly populated countries like India, the wait time for green cards is estimated to be anywhere from decades to over a century, according to the Cato Institute. When I held that tiny plastic card in my hand, relief washed over me.
But I also felt survivor’s guilt. Most young people in my situation do not get their green cards in time and must self-deport or find temporary ways to stay in the country. We call ourselves documented Dreamers, and there are some 200,000 of us across the nation. It’s outrageous that American companies recruit our parents to bolster the economy, but American policy forces us to leave when we “age out” of our dependent visas at 21.
A lot of people don’t know about this policy. That’s why, through the youth-led advocacy group Improve the Dream, I spent this past summer pleading our case to our lawmakers in D.C. The good news: there’s a bipartisan solution on the table. It’s called the America’s Children Act and it offers a pathway to permanent residency for the children of legal immigrants. It was reintroduced just recently, and I’m urging our nation’s leaders, including Representative Jim Baird and Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, to support this bill that would keep families united, end the deportation of home-bred American talent and ultimately strengthen our economy.
Getting a green card just months before my 21st birthday was a random, lucky break that most documented Dreamers don’t get. Deciding who gets to stay in this country shouldn’t be haphazard. The America’s Children Act brings order and efficiency to this process, allowing long-term immigrants to put down roots and give back to the communities that raised them.
The irony of the current system is that it hurts everyone – immigrant families and the American communities that have poured so many resources into helping raise kids like me. Think about it: American companies recruit top talent from abroad. American communities then invest taxpayer dollars and public school resources into educating and raising their children. And then, just as this young talent reaches working age, America ships them off to foreign competitors. Who benefits from this policy? Certainly not the United States.
On top of that, documented Dreamers tend to enter professions that our country desperately needs. Like our parents, more than 99 percent of us enroll in higher education and about 87 percent pursue STEM-related careers, according to an Improve the Dream survey. I know of so many documented Dreamers who are going into short-staffed industries like medicine or biomedical engineering.
Take Merry Joseph, a second-year medical student who grew up in Utah since she was 6 months old. Merry is 23, so has technically “aged out” of her dependent visa. She’s only authorized to stay here right now on a short-term international student visa. Once she graduates, she’ll need to secure one of the limited annual visas available for highly skilled workers. If she can’t get one of those, she’ll be forced to self deport. And this is a future doctor — someone who could help fill our nation’s persistent healthcare shortages.
In the moments before my family opened our envelopes, we prayed together. We gave thanks, and my mom implored us to “never forget what life was like before this moment.” I haven’t, and that’s why I’m writing this op-ed. Even though I’m now safe from deportation, so many of my friends are not, including more than 8,000 right here in Indiana. They are anxious about what the future holds – forced separation from their families and having to start over in an unfamiliar country, only this time, all alone.
Having grown up here, I know my neighbors in Indiana care about family unity as much as they do the economy. I can’t imagine any of them agreeing with the current policy. That’s why I’m urging all Hoosiers to call our representatives and ask them to support the bipartisan America’s Children Act. The time to act is now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.