Witham Health Services has released the schedule for its community education classes for the remainder of this month.
A Diabetes Self-Management Class is available on an individualized basis. Call the Diabetes Education Department at 765-485-8120 for scheduling and pricing.
For weekly classes, patrons should call the Wellness Department at 765-485-8126 for information on scheduling and pricing.
Weekly classes include:
Rock Steady Boxing 1 & 2 - 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Rock Steady Boxing 3 & 4 - 9:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Silver Sneakers – 11:15 a.m. Mondays for those age 65 or older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Silver Sneakers Cardio - 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays for those age 65 or older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga - 11:15 a.m. Thursdays for those age 65 or older at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Tai Chi for Health 2 - 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Tai Chi for Health 1 - 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Fight Smart – Designed to reduce the risk of any chronic disease you may be facing. Held weekly at 9 a.m. Tuesdays with another class at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center. This class is free through a Community Foundation grant.
Restorative Yoga – 6 p.m. Mondays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Flow Yoga – 12:30 p.m. Fridays at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Gentle Yoga – 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Witham South Pavilion Wellness Center.
Yin Yoga – 6 p.m. Thursdays at 6 pm at the Witham Health Services South Pavilion Wellness Center.
