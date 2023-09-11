The Farmers Bank announced that Susan Ruch has been awarded the 2023 Community Spirit Award from Federal Home Loan Bank Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis). In addition to the award, FHLBank Indianapolis will donate $2,500 to the nonprofit organization of Ruch's choice. She has chosen the Humane Society of Clinton County to receive the donation.
Over the years, Ruch has been a leader for The Farmers Bank’s use of FHLBank Indianapolis’ Affordable Housing Program. Since 2017, she has helped secure more than $1.5 million in FHLBank Indianapolis funding to the Frankfort community. As a small business lender, Ruch is dedicated to helping new and existing small businesses succeed and is an advocate for the Elevate Small Business grant program for small businesses that qualify.
As an emerging leader, Ruch leads the Mentorship Program at The Farmers Bank, which promotes growth, leadership and development throughout the organization. She also recently completed the internal Leadership Challenge program at bank, a program based on the Kouzes and Posner leadership model and best-selling book, The Leadership Challenge.
“When she sees a need in the community, she harnesses resources both internally and outside the bank to help the family, organization or effort,” said Karen Gregerson, CEO of The Farmers Bank. “Community development is her passion, and she shares that joyfully with others.”
Since 2007, the annual award has honored individuals at one of FHLBank Indianapolis’ member institutions in Indiana and Michigan who show an outstanding dedication to affordable housing and community economic development. This year, the ways in which the bank recognizes Community Spirit was expanded to include a diversity, equity and inclusion category. This new category applies to an individual who shows exceptional dedication to advancing the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion within their financial institution or community.
