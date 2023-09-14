No information was available Thursday morning about a woman who called 911 to report she was trapped in a burning, smoky house in rural Zionsville.
A dispatcher said the woman sounded confused and at first gave an incorrect address four miles to the south, according to police radio traffic. Authorities were soon able to supply the correct address, 8480 E. County Road 100 S., while most emergency vehicles were still en route.
But police and firefighters encountered more obstacles when they reached the secluded home situated at the end of a long lane north of C.R. 100 S., Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley Garst said.
Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Corbin Noble and a Whitestown police officer were the first ones at the rural property and encountered a hydraulic gate blocking the lane. Noble threw his body at the gate, pulling and pushing until it broke and gave way.
Trees had grown and formed a picturesque, low-hanging tunnel over the lane. The first firetruck to enter broke and dragged branches with it to reach the house, which was also overgrown with vegetation. And firefighters attacked the trees with chainsaws to ease entry for more emergency vehicles, Garst said.
Still, the fire transferred and burned privately owned vehicles and trees near the house.
Water was in short supply at first. But firefighters drew water from a nearby pond. And tanker trucks hauled in water from Sheridan, Lebanon, Center Township, Whitestown, Perry Township, Pittsboro, Advance, Union Township and Carmel fire departments and lined up along the gravel road to take their turns supplying a large hose dragged from the road to the house to supply the trucks that could get closer.
The Indiana State Fire Marshall, Zionsville Fire Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire. Garst, his department’s public information officer, said there was no word yet on the condition of the woman who made the 911 call.
“The last information we received is that the fire department is still working their way into the house,” he said. A sheriff's detective said at 12:45 p.m. that firefighters were still battling the fire but would soon begin a search and rescue operation.
“It’s still early in the investigation, and we’ll follow up when appropriate," Garst said.
