Name: Treyton Achor
Unit: Center 4-H Clovers
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: I will attend the University of West Florida this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Biology.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The #1 thing I have learned form 4-H is that there is a niche out there for everyone.
---
Name: Ava Bankert
Unit: Union Innovations
School: Zionsville High School
Future Plans: My future plans are to obtain a career in Speech Pathology, specifically become a speech teacher at an elementary school.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The number 1 thing I have learned from 4-H is how to be a leader. From being in Jr. Leaders, to helping with Mini 4-H I have learned how to be a leader in situations where needed.
---
Name: Kaden Bennington
Unit: Jackson Future Farmers
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University School of Ag
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: It takes had work and dedication to reach your goals
---
Name: Elijah Brownlee
Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: To attend college at UIndy and study Psychology
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: To work hard and stick with it. It takes effort.
---
Name: Rowen Durbin
Unit: Clinton Clintoneers
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: I will be attending Wabash College majoring in pre-medicine and playing football.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The biggest thing I have learned from 4-H is how important community involvement is. There are so many people in our community willing and wanting to help and 4-H is a great way to connected with them. These connections are so important and being able to establish them at a young age is life changing.
---
Name: Jaxon Gott
Unit: Jefferson Doverites
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Agricultural Sales and Marketing
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I have learned perseverance and determination throughout my ten years in 4-H. 4-H has taught me the importance of completing projects early rather than later. I have learned there are circumstances we cannot always control, but if we allow time to adapt to situations that may delay projects, the projects will still be completed on time.
---
Name: Evan Grinstead
Unit: Marion Achievers
School: Sheridan High School
Future Plans: I plan to attend Western Welding Academy this fall.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The #1 thing I’ve learned from being in 4H is resiliency. Things may not always go your way, and there will be setbacks, but what defines us is how we react to those things that are out of our control.
---
Name: Kassi Jackson
Unit: Jackson Future Farmers
School: Tri West High School
Future Plans: My future plans are to attend a technical school after high school. I plan on doing something related to the medical field. I am uncertain at this time exactly what I want to do with my future but I definitely want to do something that will make a difference in people’s lives. I want to enrich my life by helping others.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned about responsibility. While being involved in the swine project for 10 years I have learned how much a living creature depends on me to take care of his or hers basic needs every day. I learned how to respect my animals and all that they do for us.
---
Name: Dagan Johnson
Unit: Marion Achievers
School: Sheridan High School
Future Plans: I will study AgEcon at Purdue University and come back home to farm.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Responsibility, self-confidence.
---
Name: Karley Johnson
Unit: Union Innovators
School: Zionsville Community High School
Future Plans: I will continue my academic and soccer career at Allegheny College.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Perseverance in getting my projects done.
---
Name: Josephine Johnston
Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles
School: Kingwood High School
Future Plans: I am attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and majoring in Ecology.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned empathy from a really young age doing 4-H.
---
Name: Lili Jones
Unit: Union Innovators
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech for culinary degree. Then transferring that to Purdue to major in hospitality and tourism and minor in psychology.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: dedication
---
Name: Kennedy Kiger
Unit: Clinton County Kids
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: I will attend Olivet Nazarene University to study nursing.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: It's not about the color of ribbon you receive. It's about the work you put in all year long that shapes you into the adult you are striving to become. Hard work, dedication, commitment, sportsmanship, and helping others can't be defined by one judge's opinion on show day.
---
Name: Louise MacKay
Unit: Union Innovators
School: Zionsville Community High School
Future Plans: Study Psychology & Neuroscience at University of Bristol, England.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Persistence to develop skills and achieve deadlines.
---
Name: Alyson Maple
Unit: Perry Future Farmers
School: Zionsville Community High School
Future Plans: I plan to double major in Cybersecurity and Digital Criminology at Purdue University this fall.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H mentoring and volunteer opportunities have allowed me to learn the importance of service within my community.
---
Name: Maddison McQuern
Unit: Sugar Creek Mavericks
School: William Henry Harrison High School
Future Plans: Going to Ivy Tech to do something in the medical field
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Patience
---
Name: Kailyn Meyer
Unit: Perry Future Farmers
School: Zionsville Community High School
Future Plans: Attend St. Mary's Notre Dame and major in neuroscience.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Versatility of projects from demonstrations.
---
Name: Blake Miller
Unit: Jackson Future Farmers
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Work for the family business.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Patience
---
Name: Cooper Minnich
Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles
School: Zionsville Community High School
Future Plans: Ball State University majoring in Business/Marketing and Film Editing.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: As a 10-year member of the Flying Eagles group in Boone County, I have had the incredible opportunity to participate in various 4-H activities such as Electronics, Shooting Sports, and Miscellaneous Crafts. Throughout my journey in 4-H, one of the most valuable lessons I have learned is responsibility. Whether it was completing my projects on time or ensuring the safety protocols were followed during each project, 4-H has instilled in me a strong sense of responsibility. Through these experiences, I learned the importance of being reliable, accountable, and committed to my commitments. 4-H has truly shaped me into a responsible individual, teaching me skills that will benefit me not only within the program but also in my future endeavors.
---
Name: Emma Mitchell
Unit: Jackson Future Farmers
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: I am attending the University of Evansville to major in Secondary Education and English.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The number 1 thing I’ve learned from 4-H is that we are all a family and we should never take our livestock families for granted. It showed me that no matter what, you always can make time to lend a hand.
---
Name: Sydney Mitchell
Unit: Jackson Future Farmers
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Continue my career in hairstyling.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned how to be responsible and work hard for what I want to achieve.
---
Name: Sydney Nance
Unit: Center 4-H Clovers
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: Attend Indiana University Kokomo - Nursing
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The #1 thing I learned from 4H would be quality life skills such as leadership, hard work, and responsibility and how those skills play into my daily life.
---
Name: Ava Newsom
Unit: Center 4-H Clovers
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: Attending the University of Tennessee at Martin to major in psychology. Signed to their Division I equestrian team.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H has allowed me to grow into the person and rider that I am today. Without the years of projects and competitions I would never have pursued my equestrian career.
---
Name: Eli Nicely
Unit: Jefferson Doverites
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Attending IUPUI to study Supply Chain Management.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: In order to succeed you have to have hard work, responsibility, and determination.
---
Name: Autumn Ryan
Unit: Jackson Future Farmers
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Attend IUPUI for Nursing School
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Sometimes you must put wants and needs to the side in order to help others.
---
Name: Caden Roberts
Unit: Center 4-H Clovers
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: Marian University-Computer Science
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H gives you a chance to try so many different things. You have to be willing to have an open mind and try different projects and learn new skills. You have to have determination to stick with it and get the projects done.
---
Name: Illyanna Sallee
Unit: Jefferson Doverites
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Going to Ball State to study early education.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: That you can be yourself with the different projects you do.
---
Name: Eli Sands
Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles
School: Zionsville Community High School
Future Plans: Undecided
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Stay calm under stressful situations and have a fun time.
---
Name: Aubrie Smith
Unit: Clinton Clintoneers
School: Homeschool
Future Plans: I plan to attend Marian University in the fall to study Biology and Spanish.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H has taught me valuable communication and leadership skills.
---
Name: Hannah Smith
Unit: Jefferson Doverites
School: Smith Academy
Future Plans: In June 2023, I will be attending Ascension St. Vincent College of Health Professions majoring in General Sonography.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Working with animals on a daily basis helps build character and compassion.
---
Name: Hannah Smith
Unit: Sugar Creek Mavericks
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: To attend Ivy Tech and Ball State to become a Registered Nurse.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Hard work and dedication will make you succeed.
---
Name: Kaitlyn Smith
Unit: Trailblazers 4-H Club
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: Commuting to IUPUI to study Exercise Science.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The number one thing I learned from 4-H was time management. Managing the care of my livestock along with school, sports, and a part-time job was hard until I learned to manage my time.
---
Name: Jacob Susong
Unit: Trailblazers 4-H Club
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Kinesiology.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Hard work, dedication, and commitment.
---
Name: Chayleigh Swartz
Unit: Jefferson Doverites
School: Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities.
Future Plans: Attend Purdue University for a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences and seek a career in Pharmaceutical Research.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Importance of giving back to my community.
---
Name: Evan Trent
Unit: Jackson Future Farmers
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Attend Purdue to study Ag Engineering.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: It is important to be diligent in learning about your passions.
---
Name: Ashlynn Tryon
Unit: Union Innovators
School: Sheridan High School
Future Plans: I plan to attend Fox College to become a Veterinary Technician.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned the importance of hard work and responsibility.
---
Name: Tanner Weakley
Unit: Jefferson Doverites
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma State to study animal science.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: how to be independent.
---
Name: Trevor Weakley
Unit: Jefferson Doverites
School: Western Boone High School
Future Plans: Michigan Tech University - Civil Engineering.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned time management and woodworking skills.
---
Name: Elijah Whittinghill
Unit: Perry Future Farmers
School: Homeschool
Future Plans: Antique appraisal schooling
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: How to care for and raise chickens, respect and responsibility.
---
Name: Charles Willem
Unit: Marion Achievers
School: Sheridan High School
Future Plans: Work as a janitor at Sheridan High School.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Learned how to follow instructions.
---
Name: Colton Williams
Unit: Trailblazers 4-H Club
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: To attend Anderson University to study Music and Ministry.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned so many new skills and then how to apply them to life.
---
Name: Bethany Worrell
Unit: Clinton County Kids
School: Disciple's Academy
Future Plans: Attend Marian University for Business Communications and Theatre.
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Dedication and Community are the key to success. I am so grateful for this experience.
---
Name: Evan Wright
Unit: Perry Future Farmers
School: Lebanon High School
Future Plans: Purdue University - majoring in Accounting
No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Giving back to the community that has helped you grow (thus far) is imperative. Learning to grow and learn from others through service is how character is built and better people are made.
