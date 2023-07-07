Name: Treyton Achor

Unit: Center 4-H Clovers

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: I will attend the University of West Florida this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Biology.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The #1 thing I have learned form 4-H is that there is a niche out there for everyone.

---

Name: Ava Bankert

Unit: Union Innovations

School: Zionsville High School

Future Plans: My future plans are to obtain a career in Speech Pathology, specifically become a speech teacher at an elementary school.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The number 1 thing I have learned from 4-H is how to be a leader. From being in Jr. Leaders, to helping with Mini 4-H I have learned how to be a leader in situations where needed.

---

Name: Kaden Bennington

Unit: Jackson Future Farmers

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University School of Ag

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: It takes had work and dedication to reach your goals

---

Name: Elijah Brownlee

Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: To attend college at UIndy and study Psychology

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: To work hard and stick with it.  It takes effort.

---

Name: Rowen Durbin

Unit: Clinton Clintoneers

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: I will be attending Wabash College majoring in pre-medicine and playing football.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The biggest thing I have learned from 4-H is how important community involvement is. There are so many people in our community willing and wanting to help and 4-H is a great way to connected with them. These connections are so important and being able to establish them at a young age is life changing.

---

Name: Jaxon Gott

Unit: Jefferson Doverites

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Agricultural Sales and Marketing

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I have learned perseverance and determination throughout my ten years in 4-H. 4-H has taught me the importance of completing projects early rather than later. I have learned there are circumstances we cannot always control, but if we allow time to adapt to situations that may delay projects, the projects will still be completed on time. 

---

Name: Evan Grinstead

Unit: Marion Achievers

School: Sheridan High School

Future Plans: I plan to attend Western Welding Academy this fall.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The #1 thing I’ve learned from being in 4H is resiliency. Things may not always go your way, and there will be setbacks, but what defines us is how we react to those things that are out of our control.

---

Name: Kassi Jackson

Unit: Jackson Future Farmers

School: Tri West High School

Future Plans: My future plans are to attend a technical school after high school. I plan on doing something related to the medical field. I am uncertain at this time exactly what I want to do with my future but I definitely want to do something that will make a difference in people’s lives. I want to enrich my life by helping others.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned about responsibility. While being involved in the swine project for 10 years I have learned how much a living creature depends on me to take care of his or hers basic needs every day. I learned how to respect my animals and all that they do for us.

---

Name: Dagan Johnson

Unit: Marion Achievers

School: Sheridan High School

Future Plans: I will study AgEcon at Purdue University and come back home to farm.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Responsibility, self-confidence.

---

Name: Karley Johnson

Unit: Union Innovators

School: Zionsville Community High School

Future Plans: I will continue my academic and soccer career at Allegheny College.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Perseverance in getting my projects done.

---

Name: Josephine Johnston

Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles

School: Kingwood High School

Future Plans: I am attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and majoring in Ecology.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned empathy from a really young age doing 4-H.

---

Name: Lili Jones

Unit: Union Innovators

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech for culinary degree. Then transferring that to Purdue to major in hospitality and tourism and minor in psychology.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: dedication

---

Name: Kennedy Kiger

Unit: Clinton County Kids

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: I will attend Olivet Nazarene University to study nursing.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: It's not about the color of ribbon you receive. It's about the work you put in all year long that shapes you into the adult you are striving to become. Hard work, dedication, commitment, sportsmanship, and helping others can't be defined by one judge's opinion on show day.

---

Name: Levi LaGrange

Unit: Sugar Creek Mavericks

---

Name: Bostyn Leffler

Unit: Union Innovators

---

Name: Louise MacKay

Unit: Union Innovators

School: Zionsville Community High School

Future Plans: Study Psychology & Neuroscience at University of Bristol, England.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Persistence to develop skills and achieve deadlines.

---

Name: Alyson Maple

Unit: Perry Future Farmers

School: Zionsville Community High School

Future Plans: I plan to double major in Cybersecurity and Digital Criminology at Purdue University this fall.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H mentoring and volunteer opportunities have allowed me to learn the importance of service within my community.

---

Name: Maddison McQuern

Unit: Sugar Creek Mavericks

School: William Henry Harrison High School

Future Plans: Going to Ivy Tech to do something in the medical field

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Patience

---

Name: Kailyn Meyer

Unit: Perry Future Farmers

School: Zionsville Community High School

Future Plans: Attend St. Mary's Notre Dame and major in neuroscience.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Versatility of projects from demonstrations.

---

Name: Blake Miller

Unit: Jackson Future Farmers

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Work for the family business.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Patience

---

Name: Cooper Minnich

Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles

School: Zionsville Community High School

Future Plans: Ball State University majoring in Business/Marketing and Film Editing.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: As a 10-year member of the Flying Eagles group in Boone County, I have had the incredible opportunity to participate in various 4-H activities such as Electronics, Shooting Sports, and Miscellaneous Crafts. Throughout my journey in 4-H, one of the most valuable lessons I have learned is responsibility. Whether it was completing my projects on time or ensuring the safety protocols were followed during each project, 4-H has instilled in me a strong sense of responsibility. Through these experiences, I learned the importance of being reliable, accountable, and committed to my commitments. 4-H has truly shaped me into a responsible individual, teaching me skills that will benefit me not only within the program but also in my future endeavors.

---

Name: Emma Mitchell

Unit: Jackson Future Farmers

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: I am attending the University of Evansville to major in Secondary Education and English.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The number 1 thing I’ve learned from 4-H is that we are all a family and we should never take our livestock families for granted. It showed me that no matter what, you always can make time to lend a hand.

---

Name: Sydney Mitchell

Unit: Jackson Future Farmers

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Continue my career in hairstyling.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned how to be responsible and work hard for what I want to achieve.

---

Name: Sydney Nance

Unit: Center 4-H Clovers

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: Attend Indiana University Kokomo - Nursing

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The #1 thing I learned from 4H would be quality life skills such as leadership, hard work, and responsibility and how those skills play into my daily life.

---

Name: Ava Newsom

Unit: Center 4-H Clovers

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: Attending the University of Tennessee at Martin to major in psychology. Signed to their Division I equestrian team.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H has allowed me to grow into the person and rider that I am today. Without the years of projects and competitions I would never have pursued my equestrian career.

---

Name: Eli Nicely

Unit: Jefferson Doverites

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Attending IUPUI to study Supply Chain Management.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: In order to succeed you have to have hard work, responsibility, and determination.

---

Name: Autumn Ryan

Unit: Jackson Future Farmers

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Attend IUPUI for Nursing School

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Sometimes you must put wants and needs to the side in order to help others.

---

Name: Caden Roberts

Unit: Center 4-H Clovers

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: Marian University-Computer Science

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H gives you a chance to try so many different things. You have to be willing to have an open mind and try different projects and learn new skills. You have to have determination to stick with it and get the projects done.

---

Name: Illyanna Sallee

Unit: Jefferson Doverites

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Going to Ball State to study early education.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: That you can be yourself with the different projects you do.

---

Name: Eli Sands

Unit: Eagle Flying Eagles

School: Zionsville Community High School

Future Plans: Undecided

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Stay calm under stressful situations and have a fun time.

---

Name: Aubrie Smith

Unit: Clinton Clintoneers

School: Homeschool

Future Plans: I plan to attend Marian University in the fall to study Biology and Spanish.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: 4-H has taught me valuable communication and leadership skills.

---

Name: Hannah Smith

Unit: Jefferson Doverites

School: Smith Academy

Future Plans: In June 2023, I will be attending Ascension St. Vincent College of Health Professions majoring in General Sonography.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Working with animals on a daily basis helps build character and compassion.

---

Name: Hannah Smith

Unit: Sugar Creek Mavericks

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: To attend Ivy Tech and Ball State to become a Registered Nurse.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Hard work and dedication will make you succeed.

---

Name: Kaitlyn Smith

Unit: Trailblazers 4-H Club

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: Commuting to IUPUI to study Exercise Science.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: The number one thing I learned from 4-H was time management. Managing the care of my livestock along with school, sports, and a part-time job was hard until I learned to manage my time.

---

Name: Jacob Susong

Unit: Trailblazers 4-H Club

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Kinesiology.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Hard work, dedication, and commitment.

---

Name: Chayleigh Swartz

Unit: Jefferson Doverites

School: Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University for a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences and seek a career in Pharmaceutical Research.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Importance of giving back to my community.

---

Name: Evan Trent

Unit: Jackson Future Farmers

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Attend Purdue to study Ag Engineering.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: It is important to be diligent in learning about your passions.

---

Name: Ashlynn Tryon

Unit: Union Innovators

School: Sheridan High School

Future Plans: I plan to attend Fox College to become a Veterinary Technician.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned the importance of hard work and responsibility.

---

Name: Tanner Weakley

Unit: Jefferson Doverites

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma State to study animal science.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: how to be independent.

---

Name: Trevor Weakley

Unit: Jefferson Doverites

School: Western Boone High School

Future Plans: Michigan Tech University - Civil Engineering.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned time management and woodworking skills.

---

Name: Elijah Whittinghill

Unit: Perry Future Farmers

School: Homeschool

Future Plans: Antique appraisal schooling

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: How to care for and raise chickens, respect and responsibility.

---

Name: Charles Willem

Unit: Marion Achievers

School: Sheridan High School

Future Plans: Work as a janitor at Sheridan High School.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Learned how to follow instructions.

---

Name: Colton Williams

Unit: Trailblazers 4-H Club

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: To attend Anderson University to study Music and Ministry.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: I learned so many new skills and then how to apply them to life.

---

Name: Bethany Worrell

Unit: Clinton County Kids

School: Disciple's Academy

Future Plans: Attend Marian University for Business Communications and Theatre.

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Dedication and Community are the key to success. I am so grateful for this experience.

---

Name: Evan Wright

Unit: Perry Future Farmers

School: Lebanon High School

Future Plans: Purdue University - majoring in Accounting

No. 1 Thing You’ve Learned from 4-H: Giving back to the community that has helped you grow (thus far) is imperative. Learning to grow and learn from others through service is how character is built and better people are made.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you