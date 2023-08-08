Lebanon Police Cpt. Jeff Warrick retired this month after 32 years with the department.
Warrick was the first DARE officer in Boone County, working with Lebanon Community Schools to create a DARE program in 1992. In 1996, he was the founding member of the Boone County Water Response Team.
Warrick had many titles during his time in serving Lebanon’s citizens. He was a general instructor, public safety diving instructor, breath test operator and cell phone examiner, to list a few, Patrolman Ty Griffin said.
Warrick and LPD Chief Chad Morgan served as patrolmen together in their early days in law enforcement and were promoted through the ranks together, Morgan said.
Most recently, Warrick was the night shift captain. And he was reluctant to let his men do anything he wouldn’t. Warrick could be found guarding a crime scene into the next shift on occasion so those in his command could go home.
“He took care of his people,” Morgan said. “He was absolutely protective of his guys.”
“Within reason, let the officers under your command make their own decisions,” Warrick said when asked for advice for future captains. “But be available to offer advice and direction when they need it. And take ownership of your mistakes.”
People are more forgiving of an honestly made bad decision than of dishonesty, he said.
Warrick was born in Indianapolis and graduated from North Central High School.
He then joined the U.S. Army as a military police officer. He was stationed in Alabama, Germany and Texas and remained in Texas after leaving the Army to complete courses at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
In retirement, Warrick plans to spend more time with his 90-year-old father.
