Two people were killed in a fire Saturday in Crawfordsville.
The Crawfordsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire with reports of an explosion at 2962 W. 400 N., Crawfordsville. Initial calls to Crawfordsville Dispatch stated two people were trapped in the structure.
Arriving units found a two-story home and attached garage fully involved by fire.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Richard L. Chastain, 90 and Marilyn D. Fox, 91.
Another male occupant of the residence was found in the front lawn and was immediately taken to a Medic unit for treatment. The victim was flown via medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
