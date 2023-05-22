It just got easier for small businesses to get loans and for local investors to give them a boost through crowdfunding.
A Whitestown start-up has already raised significantly more in community investment than it requested. Keira Sutton, owner of Hattie’s Coffee Shop, asked for $30,000, but 51 investors from around the country sent $43,500 her way by Thursday. Their campaign closes Tuesday.
The beauty of the platform is that it’s also open to investors from other states, Claire Collett, Boone EDC manager of entrepreneurship and innovation, said.
Hattie’s, named for Hattie Anson, the town founder’s wife, will go into a restored, historic farmhouse at 607 S. Main St. in Whitestown’s Legacy Corridor. Construction is underway now.
Mario Claretto of Zionsville owns the house and roasts the coffee, The Daily Grind, that will be served and sold at Hattie’s.
The Boone County Economic Development Corp. recently partnered with the online investment platform, Mainvest, which connects investors with small businesses. Investments may be as little as $100. The partnership is called Investing in Boone County.
Entrepreneurs can supplement the Boone EDC’s microloan program with a Mainvest campaign.
“I think this will be a really good partnership,” Collett said. “It helps with all those operation costs, build out costs, technology. We hope this will complement our existing program.”
Participating businesses may be just starting up or expanding.
Crowdfunding is a way to raise small amounts of money from a great number of people, usually via the internet. Mainvest lets vetted entrepreneurs launch a campaign to raise funds during a defined period. The entrepreneur writes about their business and reason for raising funds and offers a set return on the investment and timetable in which to make it. Hattie’s is offering $140 in revenue sharing for a $100 investment, to be paid incrementally. But the amount is due by 2028, even if the shop makes no money.
Mainvest helps businesses stay on track with their revenue sharing, but it’s not magic.
“If you invest and the business fails, that’s a risk you take,” Collett said.
The average return is 1.3% to 1.7%.
“You’re not going to get filthy rich on the platform, but there’s an opportunity to make your money back and then some,” Collett said.
And it’s an opportunity for businesses that may not qualify for traditional commercial loans and investors who want to boost local businesses.
“If you invest in the coffee shop, then you’re probably going to go to the coffee shop,” Collett said of Hattie’s. “It’s a really cool concept.”
Sutton is thankful that she got investors and proud of the house that sits on two acres. Hattie’s will occupy both stories and be furnished with a mix of old and new pieces.
She’s planning flower gardens where customers can cut their own flowers to buy and wants bees on site so she can serve local honey. And she’s trying to find a way to have chickens at the little country site tucked next to a subdivision.
“I want it to feel like Grandma’s,” Sutton said. “I want it to feel like home.”
Collett invested in Hattie’s and an Indianapolis start-up owned by a Zionsville couple with four children, The Busy Bee Play Café. The Café will feature work spaces and comfy couches and chairs for adults and a large, custom, indoor playground for children. The Lai family raised $30,000 through Mainvest for most of their play equipment.
Mainvest, based in Massachusetts, is SEC, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regulated. Its crowdfunding portal is regulated by FINRA, the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
