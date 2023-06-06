Despite scorching temperatures in the high 90s, friends and families flocked to downtown Lebanon for Boone County Summerfest and enjoyed free concerts Friday and Saturday.
Admission to the third annual event was free – both for attendees and vendors.
Concertgoers set up chairs and blankets in shady spots on the Boone County Courthouse lawn and around the Lebanon square and relaxed while children ran about nearby and slurped Kona Ice treats.
There were plenty of breaded tenderloins, smoked sausages and hamburgers to be had, along with beverages of all sorts, including those for adults only.
Children and adults rode a mechanical bull, tried their hands at balloon popping to win stuffed monkeys, and visited at picnic tables provided throughout the venue. Game booths and craft areas were set up for children.
Many downtown businesses extended their hours for the event.
Golf carts lined alleys around the square, as drivers were able to park close and party. Dancing was sparse at first. Two women did a line dance in front of the stage early on. But it picked up as spirits loosened throughout the evenings.
Friday’s music was provided by Midwest Originals, followed by The Flying Toasters. Saturday’s entertainment was provided by Rich Hardesty, The Indigos, and Country Summer.
Activities were interrupted by a brief rain shower on Saturday, but festival goers picked right back up after the rain stopped.
The event is a partnership among the City of Lebanon, local musician Tim Neuman, and Blonde Entertainment. Casino and riverboat funds paid for it.
