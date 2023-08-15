Daimler Truck North America recently celebrated the grand opening of its new redistribution center in Whitestown.
Spanning more than 605,000 square feet, this build-to-suit facility will replenish Daimler’s 10 parts distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada with efficient and timely truck parts availability. The addition of the redistribution center to Daimler’s parts distribution network is in line with Daimler’s aftermarket parts growth initiatives to increase customer uptime.
The purpose of the redistribution center is to efficiently replenish parts across the regional parts distribution centers, expanding Daimler’s overall parts distribution network to almost four million square feet in footprint. The redistribution center becomes the largest centralized consolidation space in Daimler’s parts distribution network. This enables Daimler to reduce safety stock in regional parts distribution center facilities leading to space optimization and operational efficiencies for large bulk and strategic parts storage, including unique storage space for electric vehicle batteries.
“We are excited to introduce the Whitestown redistribution center as an integral part of our Parts Distribution Network,” said Brian Lewallen, president of Detroit Reman and general manager, aftermarket solutions, Daimler Truck North America. “This investment not only strengthens our capabilities to efficiently manage inventory across our network, but also demonstrates our commitment to our parts growth strategy and prepares us for new product lines for our customers.”
Proximity is key when getting parts on the road to the company’s 10 parts distribution centers and ultimately into the hands of dealers and customers. Being strategically placed in the “Crossroads of America,” presented itself as a centralized connection point to major interstates and logistics hubs.
“By implementing a centralized approach to inventory management, Daimler aims to ensure that the right parts are in the right place at the right time for maximizing customer uptime,” said Todd Biggs, director of aftermarket parts distribution. “The goal is to set the benchmark for parts availability across our parts distribution center network and ultimately for our customers.”
The redistribution center will play a vital role in effectively managing seasonal and sales fluctuations, providing the necessary capacity to meet parts distribution center demand and promoting customer uptime. It also serves as a linchpin in helping Daimler to achieve its goal of delivering approximately 90% of parts ordered by the next day.
The facility offers the flexibility required for strategic parts storage ensuring the redistribution center remains at the forefront of the industry and drives parts availability through continuous replenishing of stock supporting Damiler’s brand portfolio: Detroit, FCCC, Freightliner, Thomas Built Buses, and Western Star.
