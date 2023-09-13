In a bid to foster a deeper understanding of American history and celebrate Constitution Week, the James Hill Chapter of the national Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has partnered with the three Boone County school districts.
Constitution Week, celebrated annually from Sept. 17 to 23, commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787 and aims to encourage civic responsibility and knowledge among American citizens, young and old alike.
“We’re so pleased that the schools were receptive to partnering in this initiative,” said Susan Gentry, who initiated this chapter DAR project. “It’s crucial that we ensure our younger generations understand the significance of the United States Constitution and appreciate the liberties it affords us. By partnering with our local schools, we hope to inspire a deeper appreciation for our nation’s history and ultimately strong citizenship and lifelong patriotism.”
The DAR’s involvement includes providing curricula suggestions tailored to each grade level from kindergarten through 12th grade. The curricula were developed for teachers by teachers and approved through the National DAR Community Classroom Committee. These resources are designed to align with classroom instruction, making it easier for teachers to incorporate Constitution Week lessons into their plans. Local classroom teachers can pick and choose from a variety of options that best fit the needs of their class.
In addition to curricula suggestions, the DAR has supplied age-appropriate books to enhance students’ understanding of the Constitution’s significance. One example of the middle school targeted resources is the book Behind the Bill or Rights: Timeless Principles that Make it Tick that helps readers understand what the founders were trying to accomplish when the first 10 Amendments were added to the Constitution.
Educational leaders in the districts, including Diane Scott, Lebanon Community Schools; Tricia Reed, Western Boone School District; and Christine Squire, Zionsville Community Schools have welcomed the DAR’s contributions with open arms. As Constitution Week approaches, the partnership between the James Hill Chapter of the DAR and the local school districts is a shining example of how organizations and schools can collaborate to instill a deeper appreciation for American history and values. By providing valuable educational resources, the DAR hopes to ensure that the legacy of the United States Constitution remains alive and well in the hearts and minds of the next generation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.