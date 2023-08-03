A rural Lebanon couple says their dog and a sheriff’s deputy saved the life of a man who overdosed and passed out in their yard.
Guy and Sara Kubina were chatting around the dining room table with their son, his girlfriend, and her parents who were visiting Istanbul, Turkey, at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
“We had them up for dinner to show them some American hospitality, and they got quite a show that night,” Sara said.
The group was just finishing dessert when Ginger raised a ruckus at the front door. Ginger is 9 years old and nearly blind these days but still senses what's going on outside.
She doesn’t tolerate other animals, except rabbits, in the yard and the Kubinas usually find only squirrels when Ginger barks. But this was different.
“She was using her really serious bark like she’s telling us something is going on, or we need to know something,” Sara said.
They found a man in his 30s sitting on a four-wheeler and talking nonsense. He was parked out of site and earshot from inside the house, and they wouldn’t have known he was there if Ginger didn’t bark, Sara said.
“The four-wheeler was still running, and he was talking to somebody we didn’t see,” Sara said. “Then he started punching the air and doing all kinds of gymnastic moves. We kept trying to talk to him, but it became obvious that he was quite high, so we called 911.”
Then the man passed out in their yard near Sheridan, she said.
“He was still breathing, but that was about it,” Sara said, adding that her husband checked his pulse and it was at about 100 before he passed out. The other mother checked after he passed out, and it had dropped to about 40-50. The family and friends feared the man would die.
Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Barnes rushed to the home along a lonely rural road. Barnes determined the man had overdosed on narcotics, and he administered Narcan, Sarah said. Narcan is an opioid reversal drug, and Boone County Communications Center records confirm Barnes sprayed Narcan into the man’s nose within two minutes of his arrival.
“At about that time, a white pickup pulled up and two young people hopped out, and the woman was going berserk, yelling ‘It’s him, it’s him,'" Sara said.
“The guy started to rush right toward him, but Officer Barnes was right over with him, still taking care of him,” Sara said. “Officer Barnes looked at them and put his hands up and told them to stay back until they loaded him in the ambulance.”
An ambulance had shown up when the truck did, and medics scrambled to load the man and get him to a hospital. But his eyes were starting to open, “and he was coming back around,” by then, Sara said.
“If it hadn’t been for our last Sheriff Mike Nielsen pushing for every deputy to have Narcan in their vehicles, this man would not have made it,” Sara said. “And Deputy Barnes was very clear that if this man had landed anywhere else in our yard, or if we had not heard him, he would have died. I have never witnessed anything like that and hope I never have to again, but it was interesting watching it all unfold. When you live out in the country, you don’t expect something like that to show up on your front door.”
Ginger stopped barking once the Kubinas and guests moved to help the man. She is resting at home this week and receiving more treats than usual, including a tasty pig ear.
How to help
It’s legal for anyone to carry Narcan for emergencies. Narcan is available for free at several locales in Lebanon, Whitestown, Zionsville and Frankfort. Find a larger list of free sources of Narcan at https://optin.in.gov/.
Narcan is available for free at: CVS stores in Lebanon and Whitestown; Meijer in Zionsville; and also in Lebanon at Walgreens, 1130 N. Lebanon St.; Walmart, 2440 N. Lebanon St.; The Boone County Health Department, 116 W. Washington St.; Youth and Family Health Network, 114 S. Meridian St.; 227 E. Superior St.; and Life’s Journey Church, 522 W. Powell St.
How to get help
Life’s Journey Recovery Center offers several no-cost options for those who wish to recover from addition. Learn more online at https://ljrc.info/.
